Alexa Dellanos shows off great beauties in the sun, short outfit | INSTAGRAM

One of the models that have become the favorites of Internet users is Alexa Dellanos, the influencer American who took advantage of the popularity of his mother, Myrka Dellanoswe are going to be a television presenter on the Telemundo network, making her way through her own path because they are walking around with professional cameras

On this occasion we will address a new photoshoot that he shared through his official Instagram, images in which we could see how he was showing off in a gray mini dress that made his charms shine before his fans who enjoyed it a lot.

The Photographs managed to gather thousands of “likes”, the interactions continue to arrive also in the form of comments, where Internet users take a few moments to write their most beautiful and creative compliments, simply an excellent way to show their love and support.

For her it is very important to keep her fans happy and that is why she shared these three images in an entertainment piece that demonstrates her first level as a model, her figure manages to catch new users and also those who already knew her.

For her, it is a talent that you have managed to develop over time and with a lot of effort and dedication, and for this very reason, she will continue to take these types of snapshots, always also with the aim of being able to continue collaborating with the most important brands in the industry. fashion industry, this time with “alo”.

Alexa Dellanos shares her new sessions and manages to get more followers.



Despite the fact that she is very loved, Alexa Dellanos has also received negative comments on several occasions from Internet users who assure that her beauty is not totally natural, sometimes she has needed some space and time to withdraw from networks, we could experience that on last year for a few weeks.

After that, the famous woman reflected and now she is very determined to continue in this project, so when she returned she decided to continue and not pay so much attention to what people say, since on many occasions they only seek to vent or unload with someone.

