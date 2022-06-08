Alexa Dellanos shows off her charms with sexy underwear from Kim Kardashian’s brand

Alexa Dellanos She is one of the most beloved models and influencers on social networks. The blonde knows how to wear all kinds of sensual outfits with which always enhances its beauty and unleash low passions. His latest post on Instagram was no exception.

A few hours ago, the daughter of Myrka Dellanos took the opportunity to upload five postcards to her official account where she can be seen posing for the camera, displaying her prominent charms with sexy blue SKIMS brand underwear, same that belongs to the socialite Kim Kardashian.

“Sundays in @skims”, titled the images that immediately began to reap thousands of little red hearts and compliments of all kinds.

As if that were not enough, the 27-year-old wasted sensuality by appearing wearing a tight pearl white jumpsuitwhich reveals her entire curvaceous figure.

It should be noted that Alexa Dellanos always steals sighs and delights the pupil of her fans with tiny and sinful bikinis how little they can hide their figure.

Here we leave you some of the most daring swimsuits that Alexa has shown off in recent weeks.

