Alexa Dellanos shows off her incredible rearguard on the beach, complete with flower crown

Alexa Dellanos always makes a space in his busy schedule to please his followers in Instagram, which are already more than six million. On this occasion she posed on the beach while she was walking, wearing a printed micro bikini with which she showed off her rear to the fullest, in addition to complementing her look with a flower crown.

The beauty influencer fashion and lifestyle undertook a yacht trip over the weekend, but from his cabin he took selfie to share them on your social networks; the message she wrote was “I wonder if we ever think about each other at the same time”.

Alexa continues to promote its exclusive content site Lexi Doll in which he offers his fans photos, chats and contests, but his sportswear line FlexBody it has also had good success; in fact, she herself is the main model for the garments, which are both tops and leggings in stretchy, corrugated fabric.

