Alexa Dellanos shows off her rear guard between butterflies and a heart-stopping Panties

Alexa Dellanos he is enjoying the warm weather like never before and this seems to be his favorite season. The daughter of Myrka Dellanos She is often seen in skimpy outfits that leave little to the imagination, and this time was no exception.

The social media model was seen with a bikinazo and shared a series of images on Instagram where she was able to show off her entire figure. Her rear could not be covered by the butterfly sarong that she used since the panties were exposed between the transparencies. There is no doubt that Alexa takes great care of her figure based on a healthy diet and an exercise routine, as is often seen on Instagram.

“Mermaid in paradise,” Alexa wrote.

And it is that Alexa seems to be in St. Barths enjoying a dreamy natural scenery. The comments praising the beauty of Myrka’s daughter were immediate.

“You are heaven on Earth,” one fan wrote. “I love butterflies,” one follower noted. “You are wonderfully pretty and very pretty,” replied one admirer. “Woooow just beautiful,” another fan wrote. “You are very beautiful,” another follower said. “That’s my queen”, could also be read between the comments.

Alexa has received a lot of flak over the years for her looks and the luxuries she indulges in. In recent weeks, Alexa was accused of being a “trophy woman” after a segment of the program “La Mesa Caliente”, where her mother Myrka works. However, Myrka came out in defense of her daughter and clarified the situation.

“I say, it has to do with her having a 4-year relationship. She started small, she works by herself and besides, when she started with her boyfriend 4 years ago, he was not a billionaire“, Myrka said in “La Mesa Caliente”. “They have grown up together, she works for herself, she earns a lot of money.”

