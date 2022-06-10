Alexa Dellanos stirs up her fans with a nude micro bikini on Instagram

Alexa Dellanos He returned to talk about on Instagram after a new heart attack publication. The daughter of Myrka Dellanos is known for posting images that leave little to the imagination on the digital platform. Recently, the young influencer achieved 8 million followers on the social network and more are added every day. The success of the star is her sexy poses, skimpy outfits and flirty looks that leave her fans always wanting to see more.

Alexa’s new publication was very sensual, showing herself in a nude micro bikini that was camouflaged with the complexion of her skin. In the background, a pool was seen, while Alexa posed coquettishly in front of the cameras and in profile. She exposed Alexa’s entire figure and showed her voluminous rear.

“Focus on me,” Alexa wrote in English.

The messages from his most loyal fans were immediate and the comments section was full of flattering words.

“How are you real?” one user asked. “Beautiful and sexy,” one fan wrote. “You are the Ambassador of Planet Earth,” replied one follower. “My goodness you are beautiful beautiful”, another user said. “You are perfection baby,” another fan added in English. “I love you Alex my beautiful love”, could also be read among the comments.

In previous days, Alexa had published other images that raised the temperature of the social network and stirred up all her fans. Here are some of the hottest photos:

