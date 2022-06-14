Alexa Dellanos wears a green mini beach suit with a great silhouette | INSTAGRAM

The popular american modelAlexa Dellanos, was from the comfort of her home trying on one of her new green beach suits, when she decided to capture herself with her cell phone to show us how incredible it was.

The famous was very relaxed, she decided to take a selfie first to upload it as entertainment, combed with braids and with a slightly serious face, she was in charge of showing off her charms right to the camera of his cell phone, in the foreground as his fans love.

For the second of her images, she was placed in front of the mirror, capturing herself with the camera and demonstrating the incredible silhouette that you have achieved after so much time in the gym and such a good diet, a set of actions that have brought her very good results.

But without a doubt, his admirers considered that the third and last photograph was the best of all, since he stands with his back to the mirror and in addition to capturing his incredible beauty We can also appreciate the beautiful place where it was, a room, with a pool in the patio and a pretty nice landscape, without a doubt the most impressive image that you have on your profile.

She quickly managed to capture more than 148,000 people who gave her likes, many of them also commented on a creative compliment, compliments and could not miss her fellow content creators, who came to admire her, congratulate her and of course support each other in the community. so beautiful that they have formed.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALEXA’S CUTE SESSION

Alexa Dellanos shares her best photos with her Instagram fans.



It is a fact that Alexa Dellanos is at the right time and place, proving that not only because she was the daughter of the famous Telemundo presenter, Myrka Dellanos, she had to do the same thing as her mother, but that she preferred to focus on what she really likes.

Despite the fact that there are many occasions she has received negative comments, but she is still standing, working and sharing photos practically every day, although of course she sometimes gives you a little break and concentrates on enjoying the fruits of her hard work.

We can only invite you to continue on Show News and continue enjoying the best content of this beautiful creator and many of her companions, as well as to find out about other interesting news from the world of entertainment, entertainment and more.