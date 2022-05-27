Alexa Dellanos wears a silver mini dress, celebrates 8 million | INSTAGRAM

Through seven new photographs, the beautiful model and content creator AmericanAlexa Dellanos, was sharing with us the great happiness she has of having managed to reach more than 8 million followers on your official account Instagram.

On this occasion, she decided to wear an incredible and popular dress that is being used wholesale in social networks, one that is silver in color and that we have seen on many occasions in TikToka platform where they have dedicated themselves to trying it on to demonstrate the incredible quality it has.

This time the famous daughter of Myrka Dellanos was partying to the max, he even bought a balloon what does it say “8M”very happy to have been able to get this number that has cost her so much work.

La Influencer a stop to create entertainment, represent brands, collaborate with certain companies and always seek to look impeccable, taking care of your figure and all the details that make it up to look fantastic, something you always achieve silly

This time it was her great silhouette and the beautiful outfit she was wearing that was in charge of making the professional camera brilliant, always with that conquering face and positive attitude, proving that she is a great in the industry and that she has achieved everything with your effort.

Alexa Dellanos was celebrating her 8 million followers with a new session.



Of course, being the daughter of someone so famous on television in the United States also has a little influence, however Alexa Dellanos did not want to follow in her mother’s footsteps and preferred to create her own path, worrying about every detail that happened, even Some claim that she has had some help from a surgeon, but we cannot guarantee that.

There are many times she has received negative comments, but she is still on her feet, working and sharing photos practically every day, although of course she sometimes gives you a little break and concentrates on enjoying the fruits of her hard work.

