Alexa Demi joins Jennie and Kendall Jenner in Calvin Klein Fall 2023

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner2 days ago
A bold and sexy campaign in underwear…

Calvin Klein presented your campaign fall 2023in which the actress alexa demi known for her role as Maddie Perez in “Euphoria” And this rapper kid cudi join their ambassadors Jennie, Kendall Jenner and Jungkook,

Redefining sexuality through each scene of pleasure and play one of the heroes The new bet reflects the confidence that the American brand’s distinctive lenses have taken hold of.

campaign filmed by inez and vinudhEach talent’s personal world is enhanced through unique environments and curated soundtracks for images and videos based on realityBut they are also larger than life.

Alexa Demi.

Each personality tells a story of strong confidence and together, The campaign simply embodies the various aspects lies from Calvin Klein Brand.

new calvin klein fall 2023 campaign

alexa demi I am bold and attractive new Calvin Klein underwear; jenny Boost your confidence in a mix of casual and polished looks from underwear and jeans; Whereas Kendall Jenner Accentuate your femininity with women’s fashion Calvin Klein,

Jenny.

for his part, jung kook Transmits playful energy as he moves like no one’s watching in the classics Calvin Klein Jeans. And kid Cudi is firm and relaxed, awakening carefree creativity Calvin Klein underwear and Calvin Klein jeans.

Kendall Jenner.

Fall 2023 Collection validates the code of Minimal, modern and sensuous design by Calvin KleinWhich is reflected in the underwear, jeans and clothing items that are essential for every lifestyle.

kid Cudi.

On their part, the classic silhouette has been updated new clothes and fresh cutsand are complemented by the latest Calvin Klein jewelry and glasses,

The result is an expression of natural style aligned to the way we live our lives today, all brought to light. last 14 august,

Related Articles

Disney already has a hero in mind for The Princess and the Frog live-action

4 days ago

Universal Music Group and SoundCloud talk about a brand new streaming royalty mannequin

June 13, 2023

Shakira fashions a translucent lace tank prime in London amid new romance rumors

July 14, 2023

“If you’re his friend, it blurs the line between friendship and brotherhood”

1 week ago

