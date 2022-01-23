Alexa down, the Amazon device is not responding: this is what is happening

Many users of Alexa this morning they tried to interact with no success. In fact, there was a Alexa down. The personal assistant developed by Amazon it was out of order throughout. The devices Echo Dot, who have only the loudspeaker, they lit up once the name was said and as usual, but they did not answer those who asked for the weather forecast, the music or even simply the time.

Alexa down, what’s going on

The Echo Shows, which also have the monitor, showed “A problem has occurred”. It was useless to check the connection, reconnect the plug and restart the internet. The problem, in fact, is common and is linked to disruptions of the Amazon network. The only solution for those who still haven’t solved it is for Alexa to revive itself.

As the Independent reporters report, the Amazon company did not immediately answer their questions about the disruptions. No comments yet, but the problems would affect all of Europe. The “down” was reported a little throughout the Old Continent, from Italy to Spain, but also in France, Germany and the United Kingdom from 7:45 am to 10:30 am approximately.

