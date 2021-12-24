Tech

Alexa has a big problem with its users, Amazon working to figure out why

Kim Lee
Despite its incredible success, there is one major problem Alexa has with its users. Amazon is working to figure this out

Amazon’s Alexa service at the center of several studies by the company (Adobe Stock)

Especially in recent years, voice assistants have achieved unimaginable success. The thought immediately goes to Amazon’s Alexa, an accessory that has now become an integral part of the lives of millions of people around the world. Demotics in general is making great strides in this regard, but the road to complete innovation still seems long.

There is indeed a major problem that the system of Amazon has with its users. Some studies have started – for some time now – to understand why who buys an Echo get bored easily. There is one fact that worries more than others: one in four customers stops using Alexa two weeks after the first activation.

Alexa is easily bored, Amazon wants to understand why

amazon alexa 20211223 mobiles.it
Trying to understand why users get bored so easily (Adobe Stock)

According to the Amazon data obtained from Bloomberg, the growing phase of the family of Echo device it is already finished. If in recent years the sales of the devices have grown steadily and always in double digits, for the near future a significant decline is expected. In fact, growth on an annual basis is already forecast for 2022 1.2%. And as specified by the company itself, this is a rather optimistic estimate.

Another factor that disappoints Amazon concerns the number of functions used. In fact, Alexa offers a vast package that can range in many areas, but in the end users – on average – find themselves always using the usual three or four. The studies will also focus on understanding how to encourage the customer to use the Echo devices more fully. With the hope that attention towards them will also increase.

