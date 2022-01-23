Alexa has been almost a day off-line in Europe – what happened?

Problems for Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa. A down that lasted hours was encountered by many users.

We are now more and more used to having our personal assistant at home, Alexa. Through countless devices, such as smartphones, smartwatches, televisions, smart speakers, tablets, televisions and smart appliances, Amazon’s virtual assistant helps us in many ways.

For someone it does now part of the routine wake up with his voice, listen to the news of the day, or even simply find the lights on thanks to integrated home automation from Alexa.

If for someone it remains there distrust of the amount of data collected by the assistant by listening to what we say in his vicinity, for others, however, his presence is part of a normality that has conquered everyday life. And what if, for some reason, this support fails?

Again, it wouldn’t make a big difference to someone. For those who have integrated this service into their daily life it would be a big jam in the regular course of everyday life. Just think of who has integrated Alexa with home automation.

Alexa down, the problems

This is what happened yesterday morning, January 21st. Many users have started reporting malfunctions assistant from any device, from smartphones to tablets, from Amazon Echo toAlexa app.

Whenever they tried to make a voice request, the answer was always “There was a problem in the network connection, please try again later” or “I’m sorry, I can’t understand right now“. As expected, the hashtag #AlexaDown in a short time sprang up among the trends of Twitter.

Problems have been reported from Italy, Spain, France, UK, Germany and other European countries, starting at 7:45 am. The malfunctions affected not only Alexa, but also AWS (Amazon Web Services), Amazon’s cloud computing service.

After thousands of reports, the services are back in operation around 10 on the same day. Most of the complaints were picked up by the Downdetector site, a reference point in terms of software and device problems. Apparently, even if more precise information was not provided on the matter, the problem was located on the server side, and therefore it appears to be the responsibility of Amazon.