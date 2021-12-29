Tech

Alexa: “Insert a coin into the electrical outlet.” Little girl saved by her mother

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read

LONDON – The colossus Amazon he had to update his voice assistant software, Alexa, because he allegedly “challenged” a 10-year-old girl to touch the poles of a power plug with a coin inserted halfway. The suggestion came after the little girl asked Alexa for a “challenge to do”. “Insert a phone charger about halfway into a wall socket, then touch the exposed poles with a coin,” the artificial intelligence said. as reported by the BBC. The fact would have happened in the state of New York, in the USA. Amazon said it had “corrected” the error as soon as it became aware of the incident.

The girl’s mother, Kristin Livdahl, told the incident on Twitter, writing: “We were doing some physical challenges, following a physical education teacher on YouTube. It was bad weather outside. But the little girl wanted another challenge ». And she asked Echo, who suggested she take part in a challenge she had “found on the web”. The activity, known as the “penny challenge”, is quite popular as well started circulating on TikTok and social media about a year ago. Many metals conduct electricity, and plugging them into live electrical outlets can cause electric shock, fire and other damage. This challenge found on the internet was the answer from Alexa, who uses the Bing engine for her searches. The presence of the mother, however, prevented the child from accepting the challenge.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

First video leaks of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl

November 7, 2021

the 5 best-selling video games in 2021 in Italy – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

At Eicma 2021 Yamaha presents the new XSR700, the ‘rebel’ bike

November 24, 2021

From the double Pulsar discovered in Cagliari the confirmation of Einstein’s theory of relativity

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button