Alexa: “Insert a coin into the electrical outlet.” Little girl saved by her mother

LONDON – The colossus Amazon he had to update his voice assistant software, Alexa, because he allegedly “challenged” a 10-year-old girl to touch the poles of a power plug with a coin inserted halfway. The suggestion came after the little girl asked Alexa for a “challenge to do”. “Insert a phone charger about halfway into a wall socket, then touch the exposed poles with a coin,” the artificial intelligence said. as reported by the BBC. The fact would have happened in the state of New York, in the USA. Amazon said it had “corrected” the error as soon as it became aware of the incident.

The girl’s mother, Kristin Livdahl, told the incident on Twitter, writing: “We were doing some physical challenges, following a physical education teacher on YouTube. It was bad weather outside. But the little girl wanted another challenge ». And she asked Echo, who suggested she take part in a challenge she had “found on the web”. The activity, known as the “penny challenge”, is quite popular as well started circulating on TikTok and social media about a year ago. Many metals conduct electricity, and plugging them into live electrical outlets can cause electric shock, fire and other damage. This challenge found on the internet was the answer from Alexa, who uses the Bing engine for her searches. The presence of the mother, however, prevented the child from accepting the challenge.