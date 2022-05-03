Alexa is dead: Amazon officially closed its popular ranking

In case you did not know, amazon I had two until yesterday “Alexas” under his domain. One is the virtual assistant that we all know and the other was a web page that made traffic statistics and rankings.

Well, it turns out that yesterday “Alexa.com” stopped offering its services after almost 20 years in the market, and with it the popular “Alexa Rank” that served as a reference to identify the most popular websites in the world.

The news did not come as a surprise, since the company had announced its closure since December of last year through a message on its website that did not include the reasons for said decision.

“We removed Alexa.com on May 1, 2022, after more than two decades of helping you find, reach and convert your digital audience. Thank you for making us your go-to resource for content research, competitive analysis, keyword research, and much more.”

On the other hand, the data from alexa.com will continue to be available through the api from amazon until December 2022 and will continue to be updated during that period of time.

However, monthly statistics will no longer be published and current customers will no longer have access to their data from the platform.

Amazon has 83 rockets ready to launch its internet transmission satellites

What could be the reason for the closure of Alexa for Amazon?

As I had mentioned before, amazon has not shared an official reason for the closure of alexa.com.

However, some specialists point out that the closure could be related to a decrease in traffic on the website, which has been constant in recent years.

On the other hand, it is also believed that bearing the same name as the virtual assistant of amazon brought him some complications to position himself in the search engines of Google.

Well, regularly when a user performed a search and entered the word “Alexa”the seeker of Google it only returned information regarding the digital assistant.

What allowed some competitors like Ahrefs Y SEMrush They will achieve a better position in the market with their SEO services.