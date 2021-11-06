Alexa is having a birthday, but the gift is for the users
On November 6, Alexa celebrates its firsts 3 years in Italy (7 in the USA): in these three years, Amazon’s voice assistant has grown a lot, as have the users who use it.
According to Gianmaria Visconti, Amazon Alexa Country Manager, every year users who use Alexa are increased by 80% and only in 2021 were there more 5 billion interactions. Of these, well 7 million they were interactions of users saying “I love you” to Alexa!
But in this long period not only the number of people using Alexa has increased, the voice assistant has also grown and improved: thanks also to the Language Engineers And Data Scientist, from the Research and Development center in Turin, understanding of the Italian language is increased by about 70% in these years.
And, of course, the available Skills have grown, which currently there are 4,500 in Italy.
Among the most used are the SKill for home automation, for example to check the Philips Hue or BTicino Living Now bulbs: in both cases, we are talking about over 1 billion interactions in the last year alone.
But obviously we can’t forget the skills to use in the kitchen, such as the one to turn on the coffee machine with Lavazza a Modo Mio Voicy, to choose the wine to pair with Perfect wine and, of course, to follow GialloZafferano cooking recipes.
This year alone, Alexa has been used to consult ben 5 million recipes on GialloZafferano, which obviously are particularly convenient because they are also available in the form of video recipes. And if you are wondering what were the most requested dishes at the GialloZafferano skill on Alexa in 2021, know that there is also a curious one new entry foreign: Spaghetti carbonara, Tiramisu and Pancakes with maple syrup.
But even if Alexa’s birthday is, the gift goes to users. On Amazon there are already many products at a discounted price to celebrate the event (find the list below); in addition, Alexa users who will wish Alexa a happy birthday on November 6 through compatible devices and the app, will receive a free 4-month period of Amazon Music Unlimited by signing up for the service, or a premium pack of songs to use with the Skill Discover the Song.