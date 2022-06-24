Alexa will speak to you with the voice of that deceased you miss so much – Second by Second – News from a new Generation – Caleb Ordoñez

Megan Fox wants to clarify what people think about her and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly after they opened up about drinking each other’s blood.

“I guess drinking each other’s blood might confuse people or that people are picturing us with a goblet and that we’re like on ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood,” she told Glamor UK. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we consume each other’s blood on occasion just for ritual purposes.”

Fox appears on the cover of the magazine’s April issue and said that he likes astrology, metaphysical practices, meditations, as well as new and full moon practices.

When she and Kelly do a blood ritual, she said, for her “it’s a ritual or it’s used for a reason.”

“And it’s kind of controlled like, ‘We’re going to spill a few drops of blood and everyone drinks it,'” Fox said. , ‘Take my soul’».

The couple is friends with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, but Fox said they don’t date as much as people might imagine.

“They’re magnetic,” he said of the pair. “So no one engages with them too much, because they’re stuck together.”

In addition, between the two couples there are quite a few children. Fox joked that doesn’t leave much time for double dates.

Fox became emotional during the interview talking about her three children and how she talked to them about gender identity, since her oldest son, Noah, started wearing dresses when he was two years old, she said.

According to Fox, “He bought a bunch of books that were about these things and were about the whole spectrum of what this is. Some of the books are written by transgender kids.”

“Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothes however you want. And that doesn’t have to have anything to do with your sexuality,” she said. “So, ever since they were very little, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that no one feels weird or strange or different.”