Alexah’s perfect accessories to highlight your summer outfits

The green, orange and blue the allies of this season to show off our tan

We are looking forward to the good weather, sunbathing and putting on that bikini that highlights our tanned skin, but do you know what accessories to use?

This season maximalism takes over the world of accessories, to elevate any outfit. The colors par excellence are green, orange and blue. Alexah reviews the trends that you will not fail to see in the coming months:

XXL EARRINGS

The large and long earrings arrive, as well as striking and colorful. It does not matter whether it is day or night, they are ideal for any occasion and with any look.

LONG NECKLACES

They have come to stay, they can be worn in different sizes and superimposed.

PRINTED SCARVES

The scarves will be the great protagonists of this season. You can wear them both tied on the head and as a top. It gives a casual and different touch to our looks.

BRACELETS

The wrists are filled with maxi bracelets. These are brightly colored, wide and rigid.