Alexander Acha and the weight of carrying his father’s name

In 2009 there was a song that rocked Mexican radio when you still had to call the stations to request a song you wanted to hear. the song was called Love you and it had all the appearances of being a song devised by someone alien to the topics that tend to invade commercial music at any time.

It seemed, primarily, a poetic composition that, accompanied by melodic music, became a success. Who was responsible for such a pleasant song? alexander ach it was his name and, soon everyone would know, it was the son of Emmanuel, an icon in the country and throughout the region. Although, to tell the truth, he could sense some of that just by listening to the song.

Acha, from that moment, knew that her destiny would never end up belonging to her. His voice sounded almost identical to his father’s. Anyone could have sworn that it was him, Emmanuel, and the mythical voice that knew how to reap hits like the smoke girl Y Everything collapsed. And those reminiscences are present in Alexander’s every step to this day, even as his singing career has suffered from inconsistency.

Currently, Acha, at 37 years old, is experiencing a new stage in his career as a student teacher in The Academy: 20 years. There is no doubt that the singer-songwriter is giving a lot to talk about with his interventions in the main program of TV Azteca. Every weekend, the performer who was educated in the United States and the Netherlands faces the harsh judges of the broadcast, particularly with Lolita Cortes and Arturo Lopez GavitoHe has even had harsh confrontations with Cortés, the iron judge.

Precisely Alexander is already becoming a regular face on this program, since he previously participated as a judge. Last Saturday one of his disciples, Andrés, interpreted Beautiful lady, one of Emmanuel’s most recognized songs. The interpretation was the subject of divided criticism by the judges, merciless on the part of the public. Alexander had no qualms about accepting that the theme had marked flaws: “My dad is very blunt and would think you started badly.”Acha said to Andres.

Although, later, he defended his student from critics, who argued that he wanted to imitate Emmanuel. “I didn’t even know the song!”, defended Acha exultantly. And it is that no one could know Emmanuel better than him. It was even strange to hear, in the rehearsals of the program, when Acha referred to Emmanuel by his name, as if to disassociate himself from a paternal reference. Later, however, the judges verbally reminded him by mentioning “your dad” every time they exchanged dialogue with Alexander.

Things of capricious destiny. Acha cannot deny that vital influence either, because that is how his father understood the musical talent that he had from birth. “I saw him when he was little that he did great things with music, he listened to classical music. He was a kid with incredible attitudes and brains. He is a great musician and composer”, Emmanuel confessed two years ago in an interview with Imagen Television about how since he was a baby his son showed interest in the world of music.

Despite the fact that in his musical productions Alexander has made it clear that he has plenty of talent, in every step he takes the image of his father is always present. Perhaps it could not be asked for it to be otherwise, because it is inevitable: he is one of the most important Latin figures of the last 40 years. Of that size is the legacy that Acha carries on his back and that he is forced to reciprocate in each public intervention.

