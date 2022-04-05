Alexander Skarsgård do not complain, the same thing happened to Brad Pitt

At 45 we could say that Alexander Skarsgard walk comfortably through the Hollywood Hills. Ever since fame knocked on his door as the sexually hungry vampire Eric Northman from TrueBlood his name has been a constant in the industry, both in movies and series. However, she claims to have suffered from the label of “sexy beauties” because she kept them from offering her job offers.

However, that label just opened the doors to the homes of the world serving him as the first step towards stardom, led him to illustrate magazine covers and make himself known as a previously unknown. And besides, he’s not the only one. Many actors suffered the sanbenito of being the sexy one on duty, or did you forget Brad Pitt and the label that hung his role in Thelma and Louise?

For him, being described as one of the sexiest actors in Hollywood was not a good thing. He so he confessed it to The Sunday Times, implying that the attention paid to his physical appearance negatively impacted the beginnings of his career due to the type of characters he was offered. “I don’t know if it was really the reason I didn’t get papers.” said. “[Pero] Having started in Sweden, there was stuff there about being tall and blonde. But most of us are tall and blond there. And yet, after my first job, I was on a stupid hot sexy hottie list and people didn’t take me seriously.”

“If you want characters with depth but they label you as ‘the guy who takes off his shirt’ they won’t offer you those roles “ added the son of fellow actor Stellan Skarsgård and brother of Bill (Pennywise in ITEM).

Although Alexander does not mention what “first job” he refers to, it is very likely that he is talking about TrueBlood. After all, that HBO series broadcast between 2008 and 2014 was responsible for elevating him to the role of sex symbol as a result of a character who exuded sex appeal in each shot. Personally, I still remember the promos for this series that emphasized promoting the trend towards sexual and passionate graphics, especially with the main characters of Anna Paquin and Skarsgård, both separately and together through scenes and sexual fantasies.

The image of sexy beauties was, without a doubt, the emblem of her character and of the series. However, according to his words, that label would have kept him from deep and interesting roles, which would explain some of the bad bets that we find in his filmography at that time, such as kill your darlings (2006), 13 (2010), straw dogs (2011) or warship (2012).

However, these types of labels are unfortunately an unavoidable rite of passage in Hollywood. Many actors have experienced it in their own flesh. Some took advantage of it, others fled in terror as soon as they could, but it is not that they deny it. After all, being labeled as a hot sexy actor can be a springboard to get noticed and enter a selective industry through the door of guaranteed recognition, garnering fans, admirers and being on the radar of casting agents. And even if it’s not with “deep” characters, they have the opportunity to show off their talent in auditions that can spark the interest of a director for a different project. It is an opportunity after all. The rest comes based on time and work.

Brad Pitt experienced this initial typecasting as a result of his role as unintelligent sluts in Thelma & Louise. He went from being a Hollywood supporting actor unknown to the public, to the unforgettable sexy hitchhiker in the cowboy hat who seduces Geena Davis. And despite his sudden fame, he too had to work his way up until more interesting characters came along. Because despite the success of Ridley Scott’s film, his subsequent works were real failures as Johnny Suede or A blonde between two worlds. What’s more, she used her image as a sex symbol for her own benefit, giving her role in The river of life from Robert Redford until California or point blank love they let him show other facets of his talent. then they would arrive Interview with the Vampire, Seven, Fight Club, etc. After earning a place in the industry.

What’s more, he never publicly denied this image of a sex symbol, on the contrary, he even used it to benefit his career when he needed it as a romantic hero in Passion legends or taking off his shirt as only he knows how to do in Once upon a time in… Hollywood past 50

And like him there are many more. Matthew McConaughey, Bradley Cooper, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Pattinson or Jamie Dornan, to name the most recent, are some of the actors who had to live under the sex symbol label while making their own way. Some took full advantage of it, such as McConaughey during his period of romantic comedies until his artistic rebirth with Dallas Buyers Club and True Detective. Hemsworth turned to action movies to take other paths, Pattinson sought to be the prince of independent cinema and Dornan waited until his professional moment to leave behind the character of Christian Gray. He had to wait several years and now lives the fruits of his efforts.

There are others who even carry the label of the eternal villain, such as Christoph Waltz; or the heroine of the tiresome romantic comedy as happened to Katherine Heigl; or the role of repetitive comedian as was the case of Melissa McCarthy in the years following the success of My best friend’s Wedding.

In short, as much as it’s not fair, labels have long been the occupational hazard in Hollywood when it comes to success. It is based on varied jobs and the passage of time that they manage to rise in different facets.

One could say that if he didn’t want to be labeled the “shirt off” actor then why did Alexander do this? Tarzan? We could even ask ourselves if it makes sense for him to deny it when that image was his initial springboard and now he enjoys a varied career. What’s more, after becoming known in TrueBlood and while he was still in the series, we saw him as one of the protagonists of the intense and artistic Melancholia by Lars von Trier. Or in the dramatic and hard to see What do we do with Maisie? That is to say, it did not take long to reap the fruits with those papers that he was apparently looking for.

We could also say that Big Little Lies and the girl with the drum They were the result of their effort and patience. Deep characters like the ones he was looking for in his beginnings that revealed other layers of his talent and that, more recently, we continue to discover as in his enigmatic and violent role in passing from Netflix or his magnificent cameo in Succession. And what will we see again in north man, the long-awaited film (very, very much) by Robert Eggers (The witch) about the revenge of a Viking prince and in which he stars accompanied by Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk and Willem Dafoe.

