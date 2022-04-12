Alexander Skarsgård talks about his friendship with Nicole Kidman: ‘I can’t imagine a better partner’ | News

After partnering for two seasons on the hit series Big Little Lies, Alexander Skarsgard Y Nicole Kidman They met again on the set. The actors worked together on the film The Northman, which will premiere on April 22, and they had the opportunity to reaffirm their complicity and the good team they make. The Swedish interpreter said that his experience with the Australian star was of great help in said film. “It’s another very dark, twisted, dysfunctional relationship. But that’s where you want to go with someone like Nicole, because she’s amazing to work with.”said to Herald Sun speaking of the plot The Northmanin which he is once again a couple of the actress. “That relationship Big Little Lies it required total trust between us, because it was very difficult to shoot those scenes. I can’t imagine a better companion on that journey, and again in The Northman.”said the actor. In 2017, Alexander had already talked about his friendship with Kidman and the high level of trust they managed to build by working together, because in Big Little Lies he had to play an abusive husband with his wife, played by Nicole. “It was about building that trust, finding your connection, jumping off the ledge and seeing where it takes you,” he then explained to Vanity Fair. The actor also said that they used to talk after those strong scenes in the series to make sure everything was okay. “It was very important to reconnect after shooting those scenes. We set out to communicate with each other, giving each other a hug.”, counted. “Nicole is an amazing colleague because she is very generous and open and it makes it easier as an actress to have a partner like that,” she said.