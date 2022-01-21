Alexander Skarsgård Viking thirsty for revenge in the Italian trailer of the film

The first Italian trailer of The Northman has arrived, the new film by Robert Eggers with Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman. It is a dark tale of revenge reminiscent of Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Robert Eggers is the director of the very scary The Witch and of The Lighthouse, horror, the latter, with protagonists Robert Pattinson And Willem Dafoe. Also his third film, The Northman, is destined to leave its mark, also because it has an amazing cast, led by Alexander Skarsgård And Anya Taylor-Joy, and that also includes Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke and the singer Björk, finally back to the cinema.

This time the genre chosen by the filmmaker is another, as can be clearly seen from the first Italian trailer that has just been released. We are in the context of the epic tale. Not surprisingly, the protagonist of the story, who is a Viking prince, is called Amleth and, just like theHamlet Shakespearean, he wants to avenge the death of his father, killed by his uncle. The story takes place at the beginning of the 10th century and the screenplay was written by the same Eggers together with the Icelandic writer and poet Sjón Sigurdsson.

Read also For Anja Taylor-Joy The Northman is something the world “has never seen before”.

The Italian trailer of The Northman

Blood flows and the violence is brutal in the trailer for The Northman. The sky is dark and you really seem to feel the icy wind shaking the branches and hair of the protagonists. It is an ugly, merciless and terrible world that we see in two minutes of images, where men are evil and feelings absolute. We find the child protagonist and discover his tragedy, or rather we understand the thirst for revenge that animates him. Nicole Kidman is always beautiful, Anya Taylor-Joy shining and magnetic, ed Ethan Hawke, with long beard and hair, looks a little like Josh Brolin. Note that here Alexander Skarsgård And Nicole are mother and son, while in the first season of Big Little Lies they were husband and wife. The film will be in our cinemas on April 22, distributed by Universal Pictures.