Alexander Skarsgård’s extreme change: 3,700 calories a day to gain 10 kilos of muscle

Viking plots seem to have come to stay. This historical episode has made a deep impression all over the world thanks, in part, to the arrival of the series ‘Vikings’, on which plots have been built a posteriori. About it, Robert Eggers he has also wanted to produce his own project, ‘The Northman’an action-packed thriller starring Alexander Skarsgard Y Anya Taylor-Joyamong others.

A film about Vikings that is already the fulfilled dream of the Swedish actor, who to put himself in the shoes of the young warrior Amleth He has not hesitated to put his body to the limit, taking it to an extreme transformation. A change for which he put himself in the hands of the famous trainer, and also a nutritionist, Magnus Lygdbackwho has previously worked with other actors such as Ben Affleck or Gal Gadot.

Now, the coach himself has granted an interview to ‘Variety’, where he has talked about the training and the diet that he imposed on Skarsgård to turn him into a Viking. A plan that has worked like a charm, and that is that the actor has managed to gain more than 10 kilos of pure muscleas Lygdback commented earlier.

Short but intense workouts

Regarding training, Lygdback has confessed that his sessions were based on his character traits: “His spirit animals were a bear and a wolf. So that was what we were trying to reflect in Alex’s body and movements. The wolf is very agile, and then you have the size of the bear in this Viking.”

Lygdback’s way of working is prioritizing efficiency over quantity, with short training sessions: “We often see interviews in which an actor says: ‘I trained many hours a day’. That is not necessarily true. They may have been moving for four hours a day, but the actual gym session? I have never trained my clients for more than an hour because what is not achieved in the first hour is not achieved in the second.”, he has confessed.

After that, he explained how the number of exercise sessions changed when filming ‘El hombre del norte’ began: “All you do after the first hour is start to destroy your body. So better one hour a day, six days a week. During the shoot, five days a week”.

3,700 calories daily

The World Health Organization (WHO) established that the generic amount of calories that a man could consume was between 2,000 and 2,500. In the case of Skarsgård, this he consumed 3,700 calories each day in order to transform his body. A few calories that he distributed with meals every two to three hoursthus making a total of 5 daily meals.

The diet that Lygdback imposed on him consisted of making 20 meals every four days, basing 17 of them on protein (almost always, fish), vegetables, fat Y carbohydrates. In the remaining three, Alexander could eat any craving that crossed his mind, something that is also known as the ‘cheat meal’.