Alexander Zverev is disqualified from the Mexican Tennis Open

(CNN) — Alexander Zverev was disqualified from the Mexican Open for “unsportsmanlike conduct” after hitting the umpire’s chair multiple times with his racket following a doubles tournament loss.

After losing a match point to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara alongside playing partner Marcelo Melo, Zverev walked up to the umpire’s chair and hit three times.

“Fuck the whole f*ck game. You blew the whole f*ck game,” Zverev can be heard yelling at the referee, before going back to his chair to hit him one more time. .

Glasspool and Heliovaara can be seen flinching and stopping in their tracks as they stand right behind Zverev.

The World No. 3 could also be heard calling the referee a “bloody idiot” during the match, after becoming frustrated with a decision during the decider tiebreak.

“Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been disqualified from the tournament in Acapulco,” read a statement from the ATP.

The ATP rules define unsportsmanlike conduct as “any player misconduct that is clearly abusive or detrimental to the success of a tournament, the ATP and/or the sport” and carries a fine of up to $20,000.

However, incidents that are “blatant and particularly damaging to the success of a tournament” may be referred to ATP Rules and Competition, which will carry out an investigation.

Zverev’s disqualification from the tournament also includes the singles draw, in which a day earlier he had set the record for the latest finish in ATP Tour history.

The German’s 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory over American Jenson Brooksby ended at 4:55 a.m. local time on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record of 4:34 a.m. set by Lleyton Hewitt and Marcos Baghdatis in the 2008 Australian Open.

Another German, Peter Gojowczyk, whom Zverev was scheduled to play in the next round, qualified straight into the quarterfinals.