Alexandra Daddario: 10 things you don’t know about the actress

His was a long apprenticeship, made up of many films and TV series, before reaching success thanks to the saga of Percy Jackson and its participation in True Detective.

Here, then, are ten things to know about Alexandra Daddario.

Alexandra Daddario film

1. Alexandra Daddario: films and career. After working in some television commercials and in some short films, he officially made his debut in the world of acting in 2002, with the soap opera The valley of the pines, and then debuted in the cinema in 2005 with the film The squid and the whale. His acting activity continues thanks to films such as Young love (2006) and The Attic (2008), to achieve success with Percy Jackson and the Olympians – The Lightning Thief (2010) and the sequel entitled The sea of ​​monsters (2013). Over the years the actress has starred in Free exit (2011), Don’t open that 3D door (2013), Burying the Ex (2014) and San Andreas (2015). Among his latest films, there are The Choice – The Choice (2016), Baywatch (2017), A sudden hurricane (2017), If we knew each other today (2018) and Nomis (2018).

2019 was a particularly busy year for the actress, in fact she played Alexis in We Summon the Darkness, Dana Lee in Lost Transmissions and Emma Corrigan in You can keep a secret. Also in the same they played Jade in the TV series Why Women Kill. In 2020 he voiced the character of Lois Lane in the animated film Superman: Man of Tomorrow. Also Margaret was in Lost Girls and Love Hotels, Kelsey in 1 Night in San Diego and May in Songbird. In 2021 Mary in Die in a Gunfight and will be among the protagonists of the miniseries The White Lotus.

2. Alexandra Daddario appeared on the small screen and in some video clips. Throughout her career, the American actress has also dedicated herself to the little shermo so much that she appears in some television series, such as The Sopranos (2006), White Collar (2009-2011), Parethood (2011-2012), True Detective (2014), The Last Man on Earth (2015) and American Horror Story (2015). In addition, Daddario has also appeared in some video clips of famous groups, such as singles Radioactive by Imagine Dragons (2012) and Wait (2018) by Maroon 5.

Alexandra Daddario hot

3. Alexandra Daddario has no problem shooting hot scenes. If there is an actress who has no problem shooting highly erotic scenes, it is certainly Alexandra Daddario. In several interviews, the actress has stated that she is not ashamed and, on the contrary, that she puts a certain intensity into it if the nude, partial and or complete, is functional to her role, as happened for True Detective and for other films where he appears in sexy scenes.

4. Alexandra Daddario thought the President saw her naked. Shortly after the release of the first season of True Detective, Daddario learned that Barack Obama, then President of the United States, had requested advance copies of the TV series. Thus, the actress realized that she had become famous in the eyes of the president, but also that he saw her as her mother did, laughing about it.

Alexandra Daddario nude in True Detective

5. True Detective changed Daddario’s career. After an intense and memorable performance, it is almost normal that your career can turn around. This is what happened to Alexandra Daddario which, after years of apprenticeship, found herself completely launched towards large productions, as happened for San Andreas, completely changing her life. In short, the series was a huge step forward in his career, as it had been in the days of Percy Jackson.

6. Alexandra Daddario defined her functional role. During the episodes of True Detective, there is a (now very famous) nude scene that sees the character of Daddario seduce that of Woody Harrelson. To make this hot scene, the actress didn’t have much trouble: she felt that the character was very real and that nudity was central to the role, helping to change Harrelson’s character’s perspective.

Alexandra Daddario on Instagram

7. Alexandra Daddario has a very popular Instagram profile. Like most of her colleagues, the young actress from New York has also decided to open her own Instagram profile, followed by something like 10.4 million people, numbers that really make your head spin. Although she is not a social fanatic, her wall is very colorful and characterized by the many photos that see her as the protagonist and in which her sky-blue eyes are the masters. There are also many photos that see her in the company of her friends and her two dogs.

Does Alexandra Daddario have a girlfriend?

8. Alexandra Daddario was engaged to Logan Lerman. Not much has ever been known about Alexandra Daddario’s private life, who has always managed to keep her out of the spotlight. However, it became known that she had a romantic relationship with her colleague Logan Lerman, known on the set of Percy Jackson. What seemed to be a simple friendship, over time turned out to be a deep relationship, so much so that it seems the two should have even got married. The reasons for their breakup are not clear, but it seems that the two actors started dating between 2013 and 2014, officially getting engaged in 2016 and splitting up shortly after.

9. Alexandra Daddario has been credited with having an affair with Zac Efron. Both during the filming of Baywatch that outside, the alchemy between Alexandra Daddario and Zac Efron it seemed very intense and special, so much so as to raise the news that there was more than one friendship between the two and that, in reality, they were dating. The two actors and colleagues later reiterated that they are just great friends and love each other very much.

Alexandra Daddario today

10. Alexandra Daddario has many projects under her belt. Daddario has always been a hard worker, so much so that she never stops between sets, always planning her future. For the next few years, it will be possible to see the beautiful American actress in films such as Lost Transmissions, We Summon the Darkness, Lost Girls and Love Hotels And Can You Keep a Secret?. Additionally, she was announced as part of the cast for the films 1 Night in San Diego And San Andreas 2, as well as for the series Why Women Kill.

Sources: IMDb, thefamouspeople, Vanity Fair