Alexandra Daddario advocates no-pants clothing: “Why do we have to wear pants?”

With a new post on social media, Alexandra Daddario supports a very particular lifestyle, probably originated by the pandemic, namely the one without pants.

Alexandra Daddario worked hard during this Covid-19 pandemic and in a post published on a day off, he made known his propensity for a clothing no-pants, that is to say without pants which he probably sustained during the months of the lockdown.

In a recent post on Instagram, in fact, we see her on a beach probably after a night of shooting, with a wool hat and a mask on her face. Alexandra Daddario took advantage of this publication to affirm that life without pants is much more beautiful: “After a night of shooting all dressed up well; I put on a hat, a matching mask. I didn’t wear shoes, unless it is necessary for work. I don’t know why I still own pants or jewelry. I saw a pair of jeans. in my suitcase and I wasn’t sure what they were. I wore them and honestly thought why did we decide to wear them? “

Loading... Advertisements

In her social posts, the actress often demonstrates that she loves life without clothes, like in a topless photo published a few weeks ago that got all her fans excited.

Alexandra Daddario has a number of projects currently in the works, including the films Die in a Gunfight and Happy Life. In addition, he is part of the cast of Songbird, the pandemic thriller produced by Michael Bay which will be available digitally on rental platforms in the United States on December 11.