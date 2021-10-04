Alexandra Daddario among the actresses in the running for Jessica Jones







The television program continues Marvel, which after having dedicated time to Dare devil can commit to other serials in the pipeline. It’s Jessica Jones’s turn, and finding a protagonist will certainly not be easy.

According to Deadline, the first names in contention are those of Krysten Ritter (breaking Bad), Alexandra Daddario (True Detective), Teresa Palmer (Warm Bodies) and Jessica De Gouw (Arrow).









Marvel’s Jessica Jones will be written by none other than Melissa Rosenberg, known for adapting the Twilight saga, but also the screenwriter behind the hit series Dexter.

Jessica Campbell Jones is a comic book character created by Brian Michael Bendis (lyrics) and Michael Gaydos (drawings), published by Marvel Comics. It debuted in Alias n. 1 (November 2001).

Jessica Jones, classmate of Peter Parker and Flash Thompson, has an infatuation with the future Spider-Man. The girl decides to confess her feelings, but at that moment Parker is too shocked by the spider’s bite to be able to answer her.

Some time later Jessica and her family are the victims of a traffic accident with an army truck carrying radioactive material. Her parents and younger brother die as Jessica falls into a deep coma: she recovers on the same day as Galactus’s arrival on Earth. Jessica is later given up for adoption despite the fact that she is no longer a child. Back at school from the hospital, she is teased by Flash Thompson while Peter Parker offers her his friendship which she, enraged, refuses.

When she discovers her powers she begins her career as a superheroine with the name of Jewel until the Purple Man conditions her with his mental powers and demeans her for months.

One day the criminal orders her to kill Devil, an enemy of hers, but she instead attacks Scarlet while she is with the Avengers and the Defenders. She is beaten by the Avengers who only stopped thanks to Ms. Marvel and remains in a coma for months.

His awakening occurs thanks to the telepath Jean Gray in the SHIELD helicopter. There the Avengers and Nick Fury make her a proposal: to become a SHIELD agent and join the Avengers to act as a link between the heroes and the Fury organization. Jewel declines the offer and months later tries to become a hero again by assuming the identity of Knightress, a decidedly dark heroine. One night he manages to discover the Owl during a criminal negotiation and shortly after Luke Cage and Steel Fist appear on the scene. She is injured for a distraction but the three manage to beat the criminals, however two children are found in the car of one of the criminals. Jessica reveals her identity to prevent the two children from spending the night in the police station: after taking them home and making them fall asleep, she knocks on Cage’s door, who keeps her company, heals her wound in the fight and reassures her.

After these events Jones opens a detective agency that deals, in addition to routine cases, with cases such as the disappearance of Spider Woman; in this period he has a relationship with Scott Lang, the second Ant-Man, until his death at the hands of Scarlet. Later she gets engaged to Luke Cage and, after the birth of a girl by him, the two decide to get married.