Alexandra Daddario and Denise Tantucci awarded by Cotril

Beauty ed hair style at the Rome Film Festival, went hand in hand with Alice nella Città and the award ceremony of Alexandra Daddario And Denise Tantucci.

Denise Tantucci, catrinel Marlon and Alexandra Daddario at the Cotril Award 2019. Photo by Leonardo Puccini

The two actresses were in fact awarded the Cotril Award for Cinema 2019 in its first edition, which aims to support young talents.

Rome, which has always been the homeland and symbol of cinema in the world, is only the first stage of a long journey that will see young national and international excellences rewarded during the most important film events.

Alexandra Daddario, beloved on social media with over 13 million followers, is in Rome for the preview of the comedy from Sophie Kinsella’s bestseller, “Can you keep a secret?” and is known on the big screen for her recent roles in Baywatch, but also in “Burying the Ex”, “San Andreas” and “The Choice”.

Denise Tantucci, on the other hand, a very young Italian actress who presented LG Seràgnoli’s film “Likemeback” at the Locarno Film Festival in 2018, is currently in Rome to present Emanuela Rossi’s film “Buio” (Alice nella città – Panorama Italia) and will be among the protagonists of the highly anticipated new film by Nanni Moretti Tre Piani, based on the work of the same name by Eshkol Nevo.

To deliver the prize in the hall Alice TimVision before the screening of “Can you keep a secret?” at 4.30 pm, Fabia Bettini, Artistic Director of “Alice nella Città” and the actress Catrinel Marlon, Cotril testimonial, protagonist at the last Cannes Film Festival with the film “La Gomera”.

