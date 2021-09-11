Alexandra Daddario and Denise Tantucci protagonists of the Cotril Award for Cinema

COTRIL, official hairstylist of the 14th edition of the “Rome Film Fest” and official sponsor of “Alice nella città”, chooses the Roman festival to confirm its commitment to the world of cinema by establishing the “Cotril Award for Cinema 2019”, which aims to support young talents. The actresses Alexandra Daddario and Denise Tantucci awarded in this 1st edition.

Rome, which has always been the homeland and symbol of cinema in the world, is only the first stage of a long journey that will see young national and international excellences rewarded during the most important film events.

Alexandra Daddario, beloved on social media with over 13 million followers, is in Rome for the preview of the comedy from Sophie Kinsella’s bestseller, “Can you keep a secret?” and is known on the big screen for her recent role in Baywatch, but also in “Burying the Ex”, “San Andreas” and “The Choice”.

Denise Tantucci, on the other hand, a very young Italian actress who presented the film “Likemeback” by LG Seràgnoli in 2018 at the Locarno Film Festival, is in these days in Rome to present the film “Buio” by Emanuela Rossi (Alice nella città – Panorama Italy) and will be among the protagonists of the highly anticipated new film by Nanni Moretti Tre Piani, based on the work of the same name by Eshkol Nevo.

Loading... Advertisements

To deliver the prize in the hall Alice TimVision before the screening of “Can you keep a secret?” at 4.30 pm, Fabia Bettini, Artistic Director of “Alice nella Città” and the actress Catrinel Marlon, Cotril testimonial, protagonist at the last Cannes Film Festival with the film “La Gomera”.