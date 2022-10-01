The first thing you notice about Alexandra Daddario It’s the huge blue eyes that seem otherworldly, but this Emmy-nominated actress has proven time and time again that she is so much more than her looks and there is nothing she can’t do, or dare not try.

His film career took off when he became Annabetha half-human, half-Olympus-god teenager, in the film based on the books of Percy Jacksonbut his most interesting work is not on the big screen (although he has good movies like We Have Always Lived in the Castle), but in the small one, aka streaming and television.

The actress originally from New York has appeared in more than half a dozen series that have been very successful, in addition to having one of the great winners of the 2022 Emmys (The White Lotus), and was chosen to become a witch in the adaptation of one of the most famous novels by Anne Rice, the writer of novels such as Interview with the Vampire and The Queen of the Damned.

Dramas, comedies and thrillers, Alexandra Daddario He has done it all and his series are ideal for marathoning.

Alexandra Daddario and her best series that you must see (and where)

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches – coming soon

This series is about to be released and is based on the novel by Ann Rice, where a neurosurgeon discovers that she is the last survivor of a legendary family of witches, and that there is a sinister presence that has been haunting them for generations, and now she is the one who must carry the legacy and try to defeat her enemy. The series also has Jack Huston and Harry Hamlin.

The White Lotus – HBO Max