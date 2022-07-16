Alexandra Daddario and her original wedding dress to get married in New Orleans

EFE videos

The G20 of Finance concludes in Bali without consensus for the war in Ukraine

Jakarta, Jul 16 (EFE).- The finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20 concluded this Saturday the last day of meetings in Bali (Indonesia) without reaching a final consensus statement due to the divisions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Some countries have opinions regarding this war, and others have different opinions, but on most issues we all agree,” Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stressed today at the final press conference. in Bali, after two days of meetings. The Indonesian Finance Minister, who chairs this year’s group of 20 major industrialized and emerging economies, noted that of the fourteen paragraphs of the final text summarizing the meetings, which were also attended by a Russian delegation, there are only two in which there was no agreement. In the paragraphs where there was dissent, without Indonesia having yet released the final text, “we know that each country has a position that cannot be reconciled, and they want to express it, in particular on the (Ukrainian) war,” said the minister. One of the great stumbling blocks in the talks between the members of the G20, with the United States and its partners on the one hand and Russia and China on the other, was agreeing on the impact and responsibility of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the food security crisis and overall energy. “This is the best possible outcome, and all the countries agree that the world needs more collaboration because no country can solve problems alone,” added the minister, underlining the “difficult” context in which the negotiations took place. talks. “We agree that we have to continue to maintain the spirit of collaboration and multilateralism,” she added. The sessions began on Friday in a hybrid format (with face-to-face and virtual attendance), focusing on topics such as rising food and energy prices, mechanisms against future pandemics or climate change. Despite the lack of a joint statement, the minister assured that “concrete achievements” were obtained these days, especially in relation to discussions on climate change and mechanisms to prevent future pandemics, as well as proposals to alleviate food insecurity . At the previous meeting of the G20 finance chiefs in April in Washington, not only was no consensus reached, but the United States, the European Union and other countries walked out of the meeting in protest at Russia’s assistance. This time all the countries participated, in person or digitally, in the meetings, including the Ukrainian side, invited by Indonesia due to the circumstances. The G20 is made up of Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, the United States, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Russia, South Africa, and Turkey. plus the European Union. Among the invited countries are Spain, the Netherlands, Fiji, Cambodia, Rwanda, Senegal, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. (c) EFE Agency