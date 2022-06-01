Alexandra Daddario and her sister show off in a swimsuit during a session

The actress Alexandra Daddario shone during a Photoshoot next to his sister Catharine in a river of louisiana.

the star of the movie Baywatch dazzled with a tiny bikini with print of leopard in a turquoise tone, with a top with thin straps and a deep neckline, with which she showed off her toned silhouette.

The bikini The artist used is a design from the Aerie brand, which is sold online for $65, which is equivalent to 1,313 Mexican pesos.

The actress36, showed off her natural beauty by wearing minimal makeup and letting her brown hair fall to her shoulders.

For its part, Catharine Daddario, sister of the celebrity, used a Swimwearalso with a turquoise animal print, with a crossed neckline and openings in the abdomen area.

Additionally, the 29-year-old let her brown hair fall in light waves and wore light-toned makeup.

Alexandra Daddario and his sister starred in the Photoshoot of the Aerie brand on a Louisiana river, where they walked on a dock and went paddle boarding.

“Things we learned today: paddle boarding is harder than it looks. At least we managed to be twins for a day with matching outfits, “wrote the protagonist of the Percy Jackson tapes.

Catharine it is also actressalthough he has not had the great blockbusters of his sister. He has participated in films such as donna Y Lake Artifactas well as in various music videos.

Alexandra is currently promoting the series based on the book trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witcheswritten by Anne Rice, under the production of AMC.

