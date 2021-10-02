News

Alexandra Daddario and the aspiring beauties of the Baywatch- Film.it film

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Alexandra Daddario and Nina Dobrev among the actresses tested for the main female role in the Baywatch film starring The Rock and Zac Efron

Alexandra Daddario, Ashley Benson, Nina Dobrev
Paramount is now on the hunt for such goodies, and the Deadline website reports that auditioning for a key role in the film was:

Alexandra Daddario. We’ve seen her in Percy Jackson’s films, but it’s with the role in True Detective (and a nude scene that has long made the web talk) that the actress has become a star. He most recently played the catastrophic San Andreas, right alongside Dwayne Johnson.

Ashley Benson. She is one of the performers of the Pretty Little Liars series, but also of the Spring Breakers and Pixels films.

Loading...
Advertisements
Alexandra Shipp. Get ready, because he is about to become a star. We recently saw her in Straight Outta Compton, where she played Ice Cube’s wife. But soon it will be the new Storm in the highly anticipated X-Men: Apocalypse.

Shelley Hennig. He starred in the horror films Ouija and Unfriended, and is in the cast of the Teen Wolf series.

Denyse Tontz. TV star of the soap opera All My Children.

It seems that the actresses who do not get the main role will still be called in other parts. Filming of the Baywatch film will start in early 2016.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

885
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
766
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
765
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
760
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
685
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
681
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
677
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
669
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
663
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top