Alexandra Daddario and the two-tone minidress with which she conquered Los Angeles

The actress Alexandra Daddario was one of the guests at the Giambattista Valli Dinner held Tuesday night in Los Angeles, California.

She was the center of attention when she arrived dressed in a spectacular two-tone black and white dress. The garment had a collar halterround neckline and a skirt slightly tight to her abdomen.

She combined the dress with black strap sandals and carried a skin-colored bag. Her red lips were the protagonists of her makeup and stood out against her pale skin. She also highlighted her beauty with hints of blush on her cheeks and deepened her gaze with black eyeliner. She wore her hair loose and slightly wavy.

Photo: Grosby Group

Other stars who attended the event were Kiernan Shipka and Ciara.

Just last Saturday Alexandra Daddario gave a class of glamor and style by wearing a wide white dress with a fishnet neckline at the second annual gala of the Los Angeles Academy Museum.

The star is going through a great professional moment as part of the cast of The White Lotus. The satire won five awards on the night of the Emmy Awards. It won best miniseries, best direction and screenplay, best supporting actor for Murray Barlett and a fifth prize as best supporting actress for the actress Jennifer Coolidge.

The actress’s upcoming jobs include a TV show called Mayfair Witches by Anne Rice, based on the trilogy of books Lives Of The Mayfair Witches of the author. The series will premiere on January 5, 2023 on AMC+.

On a personal level, he also has a great time. In June, Daddario, 36, married in New Orleans with the producer Andrew Form53 years old.

They walked down the hall at Preservation Hall, a jazz venue in the New Orleans French Quarter It has been in operation since the 1960s.

Alexandra Daddario told the magazine Women’s Health that she wanted her wedding to feel good, without the pressure of social conventions.

In addition, he stressed that when he met Andrew he knew they were for each other. “The wedding was wonderful; it felt a bit like a foregone conclusion. So I feel really at peace,” she added.

Daddario is a lover of yoga, an activity that helps her get fit while relaxing, but she also does arduous exercise sessions that involve sit-ups, jump squats and push-ups.

when he recorded Baywatch his routine was more intense: For five days he had hour-long high-intensity workouts with free weights, sliders, TRX straps, resistance bands, and balls.

As for your diet, try healthy dishes. His favorites are those that include quinoa, avocado and chicken breast, but he also makes room for sweets. “You have to give yourself the pleasure of being able to enjoy what you eat. Life is really stressful without chocolate,” she said.

Her passion for exercise led her to be the face of the sportswear brand Aerie. A few days ago she posed wearing military fabric pants and a green lace crop top that exposed her abdomen of steel.

Alexandra Daddario She said her collaboration with Aerie aligns perfectly with her quest for confidence and love of comfortable clothing.