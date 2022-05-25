Alexandra Daddario at 36 still looks 15

Alexandra Daddario is one of the Hollywood actresses which stands out the most. Many people on social networks have been delighted with the look of the star from New York. Although she was not born into a family where the spotlight was always present, she did grow up among the elite of the big Apple.

Many of his followers have also witnessed the growth that the artist both in the professional field and in the physical. But the way to get there as far as today It hasn’t been that fast. While in college she was penalized several times for skipping classes.

In an interview for a media outlet in the United States, he assured that there was a time when he had to make a stop. He took this moment to analyze the priorities in his life and he understood that he could not leave his artistic career aside. “I have to dedicate myself to this completely or I will regret it for the rest of my life,” he confessed. Alexandra Daddario started acting when she was 10 years old.

The first appearance of Daddario It was in 2002 in the series “All my children”, there he had a secondary role, but it marked the beginning of what would be his prominent career in film and television productions. Alexandra also had participations in the successful series “Law and order”, there he had three special appearances in various chapters.

International fame began to obtain twelve years ago when she was the co-star of “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief”. From that moment the spotlights of the world began to pay more attention to the young woman with her blue eyes. When she participated in the production she was 24 years old.

A long-distance race

Alexandra Daddario has also participated in other important productions. One of them was “San Andreas”. In this production, she shared the screen with Dwayne Johnson, known as “The Rock”. In 2017 they shared the screen again in the remake of “Baywatch”. Some users on social networks consider that one of the secrets of Alexandra Daddario to look as good as you do is your discipline with the sport. The actress has proven to be a fan of rink and ice skating. Another of her hobbies is swimming.