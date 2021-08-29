Alexandra Daddario: career, private life and curiosity

Lovers of TV series will have no problem identifying Alexandra Daddario with one of the roles played. But how much do they know about the actress?

Alexandra Daddario- photo andoverleader.com

Eyes of ice and talent to spare: Alexandra Daddario he conquered the public with minor roles and thick roles.

But how much do we know of Alexandra Daddario? We just have to discover some curiosities about the actress.

Beginnings

The first thing to know about Alexandra Daddario is that, before movies and TV series, she debuted in a Barbie commercial in 1998.

From that moment on, four years have passed to see the very young actress again in other projects: the short film Best Thanksgiving Ever from Jim Bernfield and the soap The valley of the pines.

Movie

After the soap opera The valley of the pines, Alexandra Daddario made his film debut with the film The squid and the whale of 2005.

The actress is chosen to star in Young love in 2006 and in The Attic in 2008, before reaching the public with Percy Jackson and the Olympians – The Lightning Thief in 2010 and the sequel Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Sea of ​​Monsters in 2013.

In addition to these successful titles, Alexandra has worked in Free exit of 2011, Don’t open that 3D door in 2013, Burying the Ex in 2014, San Andreas in 2015, The Choice – The Choice in 2016, Baywatch in 2017, A sudden hurricane in 2017, If we knew each other today, Mystery at Blackwood Castle And Nomis in 2018 and Can you keep a secret? In 2019.

TV series

Alexandra Daddario he has worked on many projects for the small screen: The Sopranos in 2006, White Collar from 2009 to 2011, Parethood from 2011 to 2012, True Detective in 2014, The Last Man on Earth in 2015, American Horror Story: Hotel in 2016 and Why Women Kill in 2019.

Videoclip

Not just movies and TV series. Alexandra Daddario she also appeared in some video clips, from Radioactive of the Imagine Dragons in 2012 to Wait of the Maroon 5 in 2018.

Thrilling scenes

Alexandra Daddario she has shown that she is also at ease in shooting extreme scenes, stating that she is fully committed to giving intensity to the scene.

An example is the nude scene in True Detective in the role of Lisa Tragnetti alongside Woody Harrelson: “I saw it as an interesting challenge. I really wanted to be a part of the show and I realized that nudity and all that was required of the character. The character is very different from anything I’ve done before. Woody made the whole situation very comfortable. It was nothing embarrassing in that sense, I tried not to think about it too much before shooting the more intimate scenes. But after I did it, I thought, ‘Wow what did I do?’ ”.

Private life

Alexandra Daddario was born in New York on March 16, 1986 from Richard Daddario police officer e Christina Maria Titus lawyer. He has Italian, Irish, English and Hungarian origins.

Daddario has a sister and brother, Matthew, who played Alec Lightwood in Shadowhunters.

She grew up between the Upper East Side and Southampton and has been able to devote herself to her passions, from swimming to the piano.

Alexandra attended Brearley Girls’ High School in New York, where she was able to participate in its plays such as The Taming of the Shrew from Shakespeare And Artist Descending to Staircase from Tom Stoppard.

After the first successes, however, the young actress enrolled in the Professional Children’s School for students working in the entertainment world. After that she enrolled at Marymount Manhattan College.

Love life

Alexandra Daddario had an affair with the colleague Logan Lerman known thanks to the saga Percy Jackson from 2013 to 2016.

After breaking up with Lerman, many have thought that Alexandra Daddario was dating Zac Efron, especially for the palpable alchemy inside and outside the set Baywatch.

For their part, however, Alexandra Daddario And Zac Efron they have always reiterated that they are colleagues and friends and that they love each other very much.

Instagram

Alexandra Daddario has a profile Instagram which continues to collect followers. We are talking about millions.

Her profile contains different content, from the photos of her busy on set to the moments she spends with her friends and her dogs.