Alexandra Daddario chosen for the cover of “Women’s Health” magazine: They highlight her great year

Definitely, 2022 is the year of Alexandra Daddario. Beyond her constant evolution, in a career that she began two decades ago (she was in the series “All My Children”), it is now that the actress seems to be -justly- recognized for her work.

Nominated for the Emmy Awards (the ceremony will be next Monday) for “The White Lotus”, Daddario will have his first leading role in another series such as “Mayfair Witches”, an adaptation of the trilogy of novels by Anne Rice that will be released in 2023.

It is for all this that the interpreter will be on the cover of “Women’s Health” magazine in its October issue. The publication shared the news (as did Alexandra herself), in which she highlighted her achievements, both professional and personal.

“October Women’s Health cover star @alexandradaddario is having a great year. He won his first Emmy Award nomination for The White Lotus, is tackling his first leading television role in Mayfair Witches, and, in the middle of it all, he got married.”they start by listing on Instagram.

Furthermore, they ensure that “She’s also committed to keeping her body and mind ready for whatever her life and career has in store, thanks to some healthy habits that, to her, feel like ‘rebooting a computer.’

Regarding “Mayfair Witches”, a fantastic horror show in which the cast will lead, the synopsis indicates that “focuses on Dr. Rowan Fielding, a brilliant neurosurgeon who discovers she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches.”

“While dealing with his newfound powers, he must confront a sinister presence that has haunted his family for generations.” Daddario will play Fielding and the show, to air on AMC, is currently in its filming phase.