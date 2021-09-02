Alexandra Daddario, Comedy Central’s sensual video inviting Americans to vote

Alexandra Daddario is the protagonist of a video posted on the Comedy Central Facebook page, in which she addresses the Americans in a sensual and captivating way, and with a text full of double meanings she invites voters to prepare for the presidential vote scheduled at the beginning of November.

In the video Alexandra Daddario lies in bed, as soon as she wakes up, and addresses the viewer as if he had just returned from a passionate night in her company. Through a few-minute monologue, Daddario reminds Americans of the importance of being prepared and ready to vote, and how to approach voting day.

All seasoned with a sensual tone and with lots of winks to the viewer, and double meanings inserted throughout the text of the video, which predictably immediately depopulated on the internet and social channels.

Certainly this is one of the most hilarious videos dedicated to American voting ever, and all this is also evident from the success it is having on the web right now.

Inside the news you can find the complete video of Alexandra Daddario’s appeal to the Americans on preparing to vote.

Alexandra Daddario is known for her roles in several Hollywood films. On Everyeye you can read the review of Baywatch and the review of San Andreas, two of the films in which the actress participated in the course of her career.