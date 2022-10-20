Alexandra Daddario could join Marvel

Actress Alexandra Daddario is close to signing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe for one of the biggest movies of 2025.

Marvel Studios is planning many movies for the next few years. In fact, it already has a date for 16 premieres until 2026but without a doubt one of the most interesting will be The Fantastic Foursince after two different sagas in FOXwill now reboot the beloved characters and be inside the Cinematic Universe of the Avengers. Although we have few details and the cast is a mystery, but Alexandra Daddario could be Sue Storm / Invisible Woman.

They first confirmed that the director will be Matt Shakman (Game of Thrones, WandaVision), which replaces jon watts (Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy), as he left the project to do a series of starwars. He will be joined by the writers Jeff Kaplan (The Last of the Great Romantics) and Ian Springer (Bert and Arnie’s Guide to Friendship).

So you just need to know who will be the protagonists. For now, everyone wants John Krasinski repeat the role of reed richards the one who already gave life in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), although it was another Universe. Even his wife in real life, Emily Blunthas said that he hopes that John Krasinski this in The Fantastic Four. So let’s hope they confirm it and reveal the new ones to us as well Sue Storm, Johnny Storm Y Ben Grimm. Will Alexandra Daddario be among them?

The actress continues with her film career.

Alexandra Daddario is filming the series The Mayfair Witchesbased on the novels of Anne Rice. The story centers on a young intuitive neurosurgeon named Rowan Fielding who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. As she struggles with her new powers, she must confront a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

But after that, the actress Alexandra Daddario you have a pretty clear agenda, so you could join Marvel No problem.

Previous deliveries of The Fantastic Four can be seen in Disney Plus with this link. While the new film will be released on February 14, 2025.