Alexandra Daddario dazzles in completely sheer beaded dress at the 2022 Emmy Awards: photos

Alexandra Daddario she looked stunningly beautiful at the 2022 Emmy Awards on September 12. The 36-year-old was nominated for not one, but two Emmy Awards: Outstanding Limited Series for her show, the white lotus, as well as Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie, for her role in the same series. For the event, Alexandra looked stunning in a one-shoulder Dior Haute Couture gown with sheer beading.

Alexandra’s gown was completely sheer and featured a one-shoulder neckline that revealed her bare chest through the bodice. She accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings and changed her glamor for the evening. She not only dyed her hair jet black, but she also cut it into a mane. A sultry smoky eye and bright red lip tied her gaze together.

The night before the Emmy Awards, Alexandra looked stunning in a rainbow-striped sequin minidress. Her dazzling high-neck gown featured bright colors and long, flowing sleeves. She styled her mini with an updo, while a dark smokey eye and bright red lip completed her look.

Alexandra recently married the producer, Andrew’s Form, and her wedding dress was absolutely stunning. She wore a white Danielle Frankel dress that was a silky pleated gown with spaghetti straps covered in floral embroidery. Her flowing dress had floral appliqués all over it, as did her veil, and her dark hair was pulled back in a bun. A sultry smokey eye and a bright burnt orange lip completed her look.

Alexandra always looks elegant and when she is not dressed to the nines, she can usually be seen in casual clothes, specifically swimsuits. Recently, she posted a photo of herself in a lime green bikini with a one-shoulder bikini top and a matching pair of high-waisted bottoms. She captioned the photo of her jumping into the pool, “Emmys weekend jump!!!”

Aside from this swimsuit, Alexandra also posted photos of herself lounging on a chair in her backyard wearing a white one-piece swimsuit. The swimsuit featured skinny ruffled sleeves, while the rest of the swimsuit was full coverage. She had her dark hair loose and naturally straight as she opted not to wear makeup.