Alexandra Daddario Dazzles in Mesh Neckline Dress in Los Angeles

Alexandra Daddario attracted attention during his time on the red carpet of the second annual gala of the Academy Museum, held in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actress was photographed flaunting her striking figure, dressed in an elegant white maxi dress from Dior that fell on her slender figure with an oversize style.

The dress had a marked V neckline decorated with silver mesh, which was fused at the neck simulating a pearl choker. The mesh decoration also covered her back.

She added a pair of silver heels and diamond earrings.

She highlighted her beauty with a layer of makeup that gave her the effect of porcelain skin, blush pink, black mascara, a cat eyes dark and light shimmering shadows on the eyelids; Her hair was styled with a parting and a tight high bun.

Photo: The Grosby Group

Alexandra was one of dozens of Hollywood celebrities invited to the gala, where several stars were honored, including Julia Roberts with the Icon Award, tilda swinton with the Visionary Award and the film director steve mcqueen with the Vantage Award, aimed at artists who have made important contributions to cinema.

the star of Percy Jackson made room in her busy schedule to attend the gala.

In addition to appearing at film and fashion galas both in the United States and abroad, the celebrity prepares for launch Mayfair Witchesa thriller series based on the trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witcheswritten by Anne Rice.

After returning from Paris, the celebrity went to the New York Comic Con where the first preview was released. According to reports, the show will premiere early next year on AMC.

When she was in the recordings, Alexandra divided her time on the sets and planning her wedding with the producer. AndrewForm.

In an interview with Women’s Health revealed that the planning of their wedding and the recordings of the series were extremely stressful situations.

“When I met Andrew, we both knew it,” he said. “The wedding was wonderful; it felt a bit like a foregone conclusion. So I feel really at peace.”

In the same talk he spoke about his beginnings in the performance and her insecurities due to lack of talent and performance, as a child who went from plays to commercials and then to small jobs as an actress in American series.

“I was not a very good actress. I could memorize my lines, but finding my camera, finding my light, even learning to walk naturally, took a lot of practice. She knew something was wrong, but she knew she could fix it. She knew that she loved what she did and that it could be better.”

MA