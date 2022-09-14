Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario Dazzles in Revealing Crop Top and Pinstripe Suit at NYFW: Photos

Photo of James James
Lori Harvey Michael Kors Show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2023, New York Fashion Week, USA - 14 Sep 2022
Lisa Rinna Michael Kors Show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2023, New York Fashion Week, USA - 14 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Alexandra Daddario She’s been all over the country and back this week and the actress just touched down in New York for New York Fashion Week. The 36-year-old attended the Michael Kors Spring Summer 2023 show on September 14, when she wore a super skimpy one-shoulder black crop top with a striped suit.

Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario looked amazing in this tiny black crop top with a pinstripe suit at the Michael Kors show during NYFW on September 14. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Alexandra’s cropped top looked more like a bralette than a shirt and showed off her full, toned bare midriff and tiny waist. She paired the little top with a pair of low-rise straight-leg black striped pants and a matching oversized blazer on top. The newlywed star accessorized with a skinny black leather belt, metallic silver strappy heels, and gorgeous glam.

Alexandra’s jet black hair was loose and parted to the side in loose waves, while sultry smoky eyes and a matte burnt red lip completed her glamour. also attended the event Serena Williams, melinda Doors, Vanessa Hudgens and Nina Dobrev – Just to name a few.

Serena Williams
Serena Williams also attended the Michael Kors show in a fitted bodysuit with a pink sequin top underneath. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Serena looked amazing in a head-to-toe pink ensemble with a fitted bodysuit with a sequin top underneath. Melinda looked chic in a sleeveless black midi dress with a scoop neckline and a thick black leather belt around her waist. Meanwhile, Vanessa wore a skintight black jumpsuit with a super low-cut V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. Nina opted for a sleeveless white midi dress with a scoop neckline and a pair of black leather over-the-knee boots.

melinda doors
Melinda Gates wore this sleeveless black midi dress with a thick leather belt around her waist at the Michael Kors show during NYFW. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens looked sexier than ever when she wore this slinky black jumpsuit with a black leather belt and heels at the Michael Kors fashion show. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Just the other day, Alexandra was in attendance at the Emmy Awards when she debuted her new hairstyle, done by a stylist. Marty Harper. She arrived on the red carpet with short, straight black hair, adding a striking red lip, done by the makeup artist. Lottie Stannard.

Not only was her glamor on the Emmys red carpet gorgeous, but she also made quite a statement in her dress. Alexandra wore a completely sheer and taupe Dior Haute Couture gown that was covered in intricate beading and had a one-shoulder neckline (which she’s obviously loving lately).

The dress was completely see-through and revealed her bare chest through the bodice, while the bottom half showed off her nude high-waisted underwear and bare legs. She accessorized her look with dazzling Boucheron jewelry, including a pair of diamond drop earrings, while a pair of Jimmy Choo Minny sandals tied her look together.

