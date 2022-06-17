Alexandra Daddario defends Leah Jeffries, her successor in ‘Percy Jackson’, from harassment in networks

Come back PercyJackson, the youthful hero created by the writer Rick Riordan in the literary saga Percy Jackson and the Olympians. It will be with a series produced for Disney +, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, unrelated to the previous adaptations for the big screen starring Logan Lerman.

This new incarnation begins with the story of a 12-year-old boy who overnight discovers that he is the son of Poseidon, therefore a demigod. In the company of his friends, he embarks on adventures to safeguard order in the cosmos.

A few days ago, Disney announced the signings of Aryan Simhadri and Leah Jeffries, that join like this Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) in the skin of the protagonist. Simhadri and Jeffries will play Grover Underwood and Annabeth Chase respectively.

Since her signing was announced, Leah Jeffries has suffered online harassment because her character is a young white woman in the novels. She now she has been the actress Alexandra Daddario, who gave life to Annabeth in the two films of PercyJackson, the one who has come to Jeffries’ defense.

Leah Jeffries is going to be an incredible Annabeth!!! — Alexandra Daddario (@AADaddario) May 10, 2022

“Leah Jeffries is going to be an amazing Annabeth!” The actress has written in networks.

In Rick Riordan’s literary saga, Annabeth is a Greek demigoddess, daughter of Athena and the mortal Frederick Chase. Brilliant strategist with a curious mind, she trains Percy to survive in this mythological world while the protagonist helps him connect with his humanity.

Daddario brought the character to life in Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief (2010) and Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters (2013). Although its box office result was not too bad, the future of the film saga was closed, with the author of the novels himself and the fans quite upset with the films.

Riordan, for his part, has also come to Jeffries’ defense through his Blog, branding as racist all those who have been against his election: “I was looking for the best actors to give life to the personalities of these characters and physical appearance was secondary to me.”

