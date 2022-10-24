Alexandra Daddario discovers her powers in the trailer for ‘Mayfair Witches’ – Video

AMC has revealed the first trailer for ‘Mayfair Witches’the fantasy drama starring Alexandra Daddario in the role of Rowan Fielding, a young neurosurgeon who discovers that she comes from a long line of witches. While trying to learn to control his new powers, Rowan will have to deal with a sinister presence that has haunted his family for generations that, of his position, is not going to make it easy for him.

fiction, which will premiere its first two episodes on January 5, 2023is based on the “Mayfair Witches” trilogy of novels by Anne Rice, also author of the “Vampire Chronicles” series of novels, which includes the popular “Interview with the Vampire”, whose television adaptation, starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson, also recently released by AMC, both are part of the so-called Rice’s Immortal Universea kind of shared supernatural universe that will include multiple adaptations of works by the American author.

“It has always been my dream to see the worlds of my two biggest series united under one roof so that filmmakers can explore the expansive and interconnected universe of my vampires and witches,” Rice confessed shortly before his death last year. “That dream is now a reality and the result is one of the most significant and exciting deals of my long career.”