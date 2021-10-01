Alexandra Daddario enchants on the set of Baywatch

Visual testimonies continue to arrive from the set of the Baywatch reboot, one of the hottest and most anticipated films of recent years. After the photos of the splendid Kelly Rohrbach, ex-girlfriend of Leonardo Di Caprio chosen to play the role that in the serial was the prerogative of Pamela Anderson, this time the indiscreet eye of the paparazzi rested on the equally beautiful (and explosive) Alexandra Daddario.

In the images, in which she was immortalized in costume also in the company of her colleague Dwayne Johnson, the New York actress, face and body of Summer Quinn, a character inherited from Nicole Eggert, shows off a truly perfect physique, with all the abundant curves in the right place . Not surprisingly, relaunched by sites around the world, the shots have made the rounds of the web and won the appreciation of numerous Internet users.

Thirty years on March 16 and a growing career, Daddario, who, in addition to her soft shapes, exhibits two truly enchanting blue eyes, has made her way in recent years thanks to her participation in the cult series True Detective, where in a highly erotic scene very clicked on Youtube seduced the mature Woody Harrelson.

The one offered by Baywatch is another important opportunity to continue to emerge and it is very likely, given the premises, that the beautiful Alexandra will be able to exploit it. Especially with the help of well-established and listed colleagues such as Johnson, in fact, David Hasselhoff, who will return to play the role of lifeguard Mitch Buchannon, and Zac Efron, the other male protagonist of the film, destined to be released in 2017 directed by Seth Gordon.

