Alexandra Daddario engaged? Spotted in a very suspicious kiss

For a year now, since they had starred in the “Baywatch“, it was rumored that something could be snapped between Alexandra Daddario And Zac Efron.

Pure gossip, it would seem, as the actress has just been pinched in a suspicious kiss with another man.

The 32-year-old star was spotted on a lunch date in Malibu with Ari Melber, 38-year-old MSNBC host.

At the end of the lunch, Ari was photographed bending over to kiss Alexandra Daddario sitting in the car.

While the actress had been linked to Zac Efron by the tabloids, despite the various denials of the two, the host has already been married and the story with the ex-wife was over last year.

A new couple to keep an eye on!

