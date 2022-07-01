Alexandra Daddario, “ex” of Diego Boneta, got married; That’s how pretty she looked at her wedding: PHOTOS

It was during the filming of ‘Die in a Gunfight’, where Diego Boneta and Alexandra Daddario They shared credits and there was even talk of a romance between them, but now she is going to reach the altar with another man.

And it is that the actress of American origin is recognized for her role in the new version of ‘Baywatch’ from 2017, alongside Zac Efron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Her beauty and talent placed her as one of the most sought-after celebrities in the media, because it was even rumored that she had a relationship with Efron, and shortly after she was related to the Mexican, because they even went out together on social networks.

And it is that the interpreter of Luis Miguel, was the one who shared a video in which he taught a series of bad words that the blonde began to repeat and immediately went viral on different digital platforms.

What is a fact is that the new adaptation of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ immediately raised rumors of a romance between the two celebrities, but they never came out to clarify what the true terms of their relationship were.

But later the two began to distance themselves after a while although the evidence pointed to an alleged romance between them, everything was in a friendship.

What is a fact is that the two have taken a truly different path, and While the Mexicans are happy with Renata Notni, the American star arrives at the altar.

Alexandra Daddario’s wedding

The 36-year-old actress has decided to take a new step in her life by marrying producer Andrew Form, in a beautiful state-of-the-art ceremony in New Orleans.

Daddario and the producer of ‘A Quiet Place’, they said “I do” and shared the beautiful moment through social networks, which has generated very good wishes from his fans.

And it was through Vogue magazine, where the star shared some details of what their union was like a few days ago, where They let you see more in love than ever.

“We said vows, we cried and Andrew’s sons were his groomsmen and ring bearers… We wanted to keep the ceremony short so people could have a dose of love and then get back to the music and catch up.”

The couple got engaged on May 4, 2021, after they met on the streets of New York, and now life unites them in marriage and they are happier than ever.

The beautiful bride dazzled with a custom Danielle Frankel gown with pleats and floral appliqués, while the groom opted for a classic pinstripe suit by designer Brunello Cucinelli.

GBR.