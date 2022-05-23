Alexandra Daddario gives classes on how to look elegant and simple at home

The actress and youtuber Alexandra Daddario It is quite a sensation in social networks. The celebrity from New York shared with his close 22.5 million of followers an impromptu photo session that caused all kinds of reactions on social networks. “I put the phone down on top of dozens of books and a box of unpacked dishes and used the sleep timer. 10 seconds”, were the words with which the influencer He shared an image in which he is seen in a dress emerald green.

The design was in charge of Alo and showed the figure of the actress. The outfit was a minidress type briefs with thin straps and a square or French neckline. This garment highlighted the waist of the artist remembered for bringing Annabeth Chase to life in Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief and in Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters. The 36-year-old celebrity wore her hair loosely combed and with some strands that covered part of her face. The actress was also shown without makeup.

Very natural

the scenery who used the influencer it was his house. The actress posed on a gray sofa in a room with white walls. Everything indicates that the images were made by her in the mansion that she bought with her partner, the film producer AndrewForm. There are already several publications that Alexandra Daddario has made in which she can be seen using leggingssocks, mini shortsamong other sportswear with which several of her followers have witnessed the figure of the American.

active in the middle

In recent days, Alexadra Daddario has participated in several events that have been organized in Hollywood. She was recently the presenter of the Annual Art Directors Guild Awards. She was also one of the special guests at a tribute to Amal Clooney, Kerry Washington and other women who have stood out in different fields. Recently, she premiered her project titled The White Lotusa six-episode miniseries for HBO Max, this production has received good reviews from critics.