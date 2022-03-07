Alexandra Daddario had a conflict with a stalker

Actress Alexandra Daddario experienced a complicated situation when a man showed up at her house harassing her.

On February 19, a man showed up at the house of Alexandra Daddario and knocked on the door. When the actress opened it, she noticed how that person was restless and trembling. So she closed and called the police. Agents came to find a loaded firearm in her car.

The man was released from jail on $35,000 bail after revealing he thought Alexandra Daddario she was the one who harassed him and that is why he traveled from Colorado to deal with the situation. That is why the authorities recommended the actress to leave her own house for a while in case the assailant returned. She has filed a restraining order against the man, so let’s hope things don’t get any worse.

The actress continues with her spectacular film career.

After being one of the great protagonists of the series white lotuswhich is about a group of people enjoying their vacation at a resort, now Alexandra Daddario will premiere wildflower with Jean Smart, Reid Scott and Kiernan Shipka. The story is about a young woman who comes of age caring for a disabled father. The film is currently in post-production and will be released sometime this year.

In addition, it is also rumored that he could repeat the role of Blake Gainesin the aftermath of the success Saint Andrew (2015). She was the daughter of Raymond Gaines interpreted by Dwayne Johnson and since they raised 473 million dollars, surely they can think of some other catastrophe that the Earth could experience. Even though Alexandra Daddario could also continue working as a producer as in films like You will not believe it and the invocationboth from 2019.