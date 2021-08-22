News

Alexandra Daddario: “He taught me a lot”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The famous actress Alexandra Daddario told in an interview a really shocking background on her private life: let’s find out what happened.

Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario (Getty Images)

This evening, Friday 4th June, the film will be broadcast on Canale 5 The Choice – The Choice directed by Ross Katz. The film is based on the book of the same name by Nicholas Sparks and talks about the story of two neighbors literally overwhelmed by a thunderbolt. The film, dramatic and romantic at the same time, the protagonists, in fact, find themselves at the center of a love affair which will lead them to do fundamental choices for your future.

The chaste is made up of stellar actors like Benjamin Walker, Teresa Palmer, Maggie Grace, Tom Welling, Tom Wilkinson and Alexandra Daddario. The latter, in particular, offered a truly convincing interpretation, confirming even more her great talent as an actress. Alexandra became famous thanks to the film series of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and movies San Andreas and Baywatch, both turned to the side of Dwayne Johnson. Alexandra, in an interview with ioWoman, revealed a detail really shocking about your past, which could have changed his life. Let’s find out what the actress said.

READ ALSO>>> Emily Ratajkowski: what you didn’t know about her | The great passion

The background on Alexandra Daddario’s past

Alexandra Daddario film
What happened to Alexandra Daddario? (Getty Images)

Alexandra Daddario is one of the best and most beautiful actresses in all of Hollywood. He also has a brother, Matthew, who works as an actor and who became famous thanks to the Netflix TV series Shadow Hunters. Probably not everyone knows that in reality Alexandra’s family also has Italian origins, despite being born and raised in America, precisely in New York.

Loading...
Advertisements

READ ALSO>>> Winona Ryder: “With a shoelace” | The anecdote is crazy

Right in the Big Apple, Alexandra witnessed one of the greatest tragedies ever to happen in America, the terrorist attacks of 11 September. Alexandra said that her mother, for over twenty years, he went every day to the office right in the twin towers. Fortunately, that day was not present at the site of the attack. The father had the same luck who, instead, he was in court. An experience she defined as traumatic but which taught her a lot.

ef


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

844
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
676
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
635
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
502
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
493
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
489
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
479
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
439
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
418
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
410
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top