Alexandra Daddario: “He taught me a lot”

The famous actress Alexandra Daddario told in an interview a really shocking background on her private life: let’s find out what happened.

This evening, Friday 4th June, the film will be broadcast on Canale 5 The Choice – The Choice directed by Ross Katz. The film is based on the book of the same name by Nicholas Sparks and talks about the story of two neighbors literally overwhelmed by a thunderbolt. The film, dramatic and romantic at the same time, the protagonists, in fact, find themselves at the center of a love affair which will lead them to do fundamental choices for your future.

The chaste is made up of stellar actors like Benjamin Walker, Teresa Palmer, Maggie Grace, Tom Welling, Tom Wilkinson and Alexandra Daddario. The latter, in particular, offered a truly convincing interpretation, confirming even more her great talent as an actress. Alexandra became famous thanks to the film series of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and movies San Andreas and Baywatch, both turned to the side of Dwayne Johnson. Alexandra, in an interview with ioWoman, revealed a detail really shocking about your past, which could have changed his life. Let’s find out what the actress said.

The background on Alexandra Daddario’s past

Alexandra Daddario is one of the best and most beautiful actresses in all of Hollywood. He also has a brother, Matthew, who works as an actor and who became famous thanks to the Netflix TV series Shadow Hunters. Probably not everyone knows that in reality Alexandra’s family also has Italian origins, despite being born and raised in America, precisely in New York.

Right in the Big Apple, Alexandra witnessed one of the greatest tragedies ever to happen in America, the terrorist attacks of 11 September. Alexandra said that her mother, for over twenty years, he went every day to the office right in the twin towers. Fortunately, that day was not present at the site of the attack. The father had the same luck who, instead, he was in court. An experience she defined as traumatic but which taught her a lot.

