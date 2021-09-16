Alexandra Daddario: her hilarious reaction to a fan’s couple challenge

Alexandra Daddario reacted hilariously after discovering that a fan of hers involved her in a couple challenge on social media.

The star responded to Akash Barnabas with great sympathy, supporting the boy’s spirit of initiative and originality.

Akash Barnash, two days ago, joked by participating in the social challenge on Twitter using an image of the Baywatch star and Percy Jackson, placing Alexandra in a green lawn.

The young man wrote amused: “The haters will say it’s photoshopped“. Alexandra Daddario, surprisingly, came across the clearly edited photo pretending to have actually spent a few days with Akash writing:”This had been such a fun weekend“.

Obviously the fans went wild approving Alexandra’s comment and her great irony, also pointing out “The haters were left speechless“.

The actress recently starred in the film Lost Girls and Love Hotels which tells the story of a young English teacher who moves to Tokyo in an attempt to forget her past. The young woman falls in love with Kazu, a member of the Yakuza, and the story follows their relationship.

The feature film was directed by William Olsson and in the cast, in addition to Alexandra Daddario, there will also be Takehiro Hira, Carice Van Houten, Misuzu Kanno and Kate Easton.