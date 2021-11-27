Alexandra Daddario in the cast of the film Baywatch: now it’s official

Before it was a rumor, now the official has arrived directly from one of the actors already in the cast: Alexandra Daddario she will be one of the protagonists of Baywatch, the film that will pay homage to the TV series that depopulated in the 90s.

I want to welcome the talented and beautiful Alexandra Daddario to the cast of Baywatch in the role of Summer. Alex is a unique woman (I know from experience) and I can’t wait for you to appreciate her in this role. C.Oh yeah Dwayne Johnson, already ready to shoot the highly anticipated film, announced the news on his Instagram account. The two have worked together in the past in San Andreas.





There is a lot of anticipation for the film: the TV series had made Pamela Anderson famous and confirmed the success of David Hasselhoff, already known to the public for his role as Michael Night in Supercar.

Zac Efron has already been announced in the cast and the film is expected in theaters in 2016. La bella di True Detective, Alexandra Daddario, will also bewitch the Baywatch audience with her shapes and her sexy charge recognized by all? The answer is very obvious.

